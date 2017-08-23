× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms, then a cool down

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and storms moving in… We are tracking a cold front that will move through later today. Expect sunshine this morning with clouds building in by midday. Showers and storms will move in for the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. It will still be hot and humid (before the front) with highs near 90 and an afternoon heat index near 100.

Most of the rain will move out early Thursday morning. We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with an isolated shower possible. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front. Highs will dip into the low 80s to end the work week.

Get ready for a refreshing weekend. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds and slim rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will only reach the upper 70s with lower humidity.

Today: Clouds Building, PM Showers/Storms (60%), Hot & Humid. Highs near 90. Winds: SW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Lows in the mid 70. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Harvey is located over the eastern Bay of Campeche. Recent satellite wind data indicate that low pressure area lacks a well-defined circulation at this time. Environmental conditions are conducive for development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is very likely to form today or tonight while the low moves NW at about 10 mph across the western Gulf of Mexico, possibly reaching the northwestern Gulf coast late

Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (100%)

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms stretching across the Bahamas, southern Florida, and the adjacent waters is associated with a trough of low pressure. Any development of this system during the next few days should be slow to occur while it drifts northward over Florida and the adjacent waters.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 23rd

1933 Hurricane: major hurricane for VA, extensive damage, flooding

1974 F1 Tornado: Worcester Co

1983 F1 Tornado: Fluvanna Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.