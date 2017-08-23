USS Fitzgerald to be repaired at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi

PASCAGOULA, Miss. – Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi has been chosen to repair the damaged USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) when it returns to the United States.

Ingalls Shipbuilding is a partner of Newport News Shipbuilding, which both operate under Huntington Ingalls Industries.

The USS Fitzgerald collided with the Philippine cargo ship ACX Crystal on June 17. The incident claimed the lives of seven U.S. Navy Sailors.

The two ships collided on the Fitzgerald’s starboard side directly next to the berthing area, where sailors sleep. The impact ripped the Fitzgerald open and caused water to pour in.

Photos released by the Navy show extensive damage below the water line on the starboard side where the ship was hit.

“The ship suffered severe damage rapidly flooding three large compartments that included one machine room and two berthing areas for 116 crew, ” said former 7th Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin.

Ingalls Shipbuilding has a history of repairing damaged Navy ships, including the USS Stark (FFG 31) and USS Cole (DDG 67).

“Ingalls and all of its employees regret the tragic circumstances that will bring the ship to Pascagoula,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias, “but it is an honor and a privilege to work with the Navy to return the ship to the fleet in the shortest time possible.”