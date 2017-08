SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police arrested Khalia David, 22, in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Graystone Reserves neighborhood.

Citizens noticed three individuals tampering with a neighbor’s vehicle in the 2100 block of Redgate Drive and contacted Emergency Communications around 3:22 a.m.

David was charged with Grand Larceny, two counts of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Burglary Tools after a preliminary investigation.