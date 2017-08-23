Search underway for fugitive NC couple with ties to Norfolk

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A search is underway for a North Carolina couple with ties to Norfolk who have been charged in a shooting in Nelson County.

Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of Burlington, North Carolina, are wanted on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

The incident started Monday evening when the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an abandoned Chevrolet Cobalt parked on the side of the road. Further investigation later revealed that vehicle was registered to an elderly man who was reported missing from Burlington, NC.

A short time later, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred at a home nearby. When law enforcement arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Authorities discovered that a vehicle had been stolen from the home — a white 2002 Dodge Dakota with a medium-blue tailgate and a custom, faded-red, squared-off bumper. The truck has a North Carolina license plate, DHN-5418.

Castorina and Dawson have also both been reported missing from Burlington, NC. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are actively looking for them.

Police say Castorina was last believed to be in Virginia and has family in Norfolk.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, do not attempt to approach them. They may be armed and dangerous. Call 911 or #77 on a cell phone if you have any information to report.