Norfolk Public Schools to hold job fair for teachers

NORFOLK, Va. – The Department of Human Resources for Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) will host a job fair on Friday, August 25, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Crossroads School, 8021 Old Ocean View RD, Norfolk, Va. 23518.

Available teaching opportunities for the 2017-2018 School Year with NPS include:

Art

Autism Teacher

Carpentry Instruction

Earth Science

Elementary Education, KG-5

English

French

History

Library Media Specialist

Practical Nursing Instructor

Secondary Math

Spanish

Special Education

Those interested in applying for a position may visit the NPS Human Resources webpage at http://www.npsk12.com/hr and complete an application online prior to the employment event. Print the completed application before submitting and bring the application and copies of supporting credentials to include a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores (VCLA, RVE, Praxis II), recent summative or student teaching evaluations, and references with you to the job fair. In addition, applicants should dress for on-the-spot interviews. Applicants may contact the Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905 for additional information.