Norfolk man hospitalized after committing vandalism, assaulting officers in two separate incidents

NORFOLK, Va. – A man remains hospitalized after vandalizing a vehicle and assaulting police officers in the 2800 block of Park Crescent Sunday afternoon.

When Norfolk Police arrived at the scene shortly after 3 p.m., they found broken glass and a vandalized vehicle. The suspect fled from the scene before their arrival.

Police then located the suspect, Gary J. Hardy, 36, walking in the roadway along the 300 block of Campostella Road. He was disrobed and bleeding profusely.

As an officer attempted to take Hardy into custody, Hardy punched the officer in the face, causing a severe laceration. Hardy was then tased and taken into custody after refusing police orders to get on the ground.

Hardy was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for evaluation and treatment of the injuries caused by the vandalism.

Hardy was charged with one count Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, one count of Vandalism, one count of Possession of Narcotics, one count of Disorderly Conduct and one count of Indecent Exposure.

The unnamed officer was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury. No other officers were injured during the incident.

On August 21, while still at the hospital, Hardy again assaulted two police officers by throwing urine on them. He then proceeded to vandalize the hospital room. As police were restraining Hardy, he bit one officer, causing a non-life threatening injury. Officers were able to restrain Hardy and put an end to the incident.

As a result of the second incident, Hardy was charged with two additional counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, one count Felony Vandalism, one count of Obstruction of Justice and one count of Disorderly Conduct.

Both officers assaulted in the second incident were treated at the hospital and released.

Hardy remains hospitalized.