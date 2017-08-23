Man dies in Suffolk head-on collision

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a head on collision that left one man dead.

It happened Tuesday just before 10 p.m. on Interstate 664 northbound at the entrance ramp from College Drive.

Police say a 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes onto the ramp and struck a 2012 Nissan Rogue head on.

The driver of the Ram died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

