VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - We've been bringing our old stuff to Nathan's Lynnhaven Pawn Shop to see if it's worth anything.

From a signed N'SYNC poster worth $300 to a "gold" watch worth nothing, they've seen it all!

Two viewers brought in some of their own valuables to see if they're worth anything - a Colt Python Revolver and a handful of gold jewelry. We went to find out if they're trash or treasure!