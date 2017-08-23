Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies after extended hospital stay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate has died after an extended hospital stay, according to media representatives.

Michael Masean Hall, 35, died at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at Maryview Hospital.

Hall was sentenced in Chesapeake Circuit Court on July 7 for Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He arrived at Hampton Roads Regional Jail on March 1 with serious medical conditions.

Hall was sent to the Maryview Medical Center Emergency Room on August 14 and returned to the jail the same day after being discharged. He was transported to the emergency room again on August 16, where he remained until he died.

Due to privacy concerns, the jail will not disclose Hall’s medical conditions at this time.