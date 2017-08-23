Firefighters respond to Smithfield structural fire

SMITHFIELD, Va. – The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on Sugar Hill Road early Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 5:08 p.m., and when crews arrived at the scene they found a two-story detached garage in flames.

The fire was put under control at 5:59 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Responding crews included the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department and Isle of Wight Rescue Squad.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Crews are still on the scene investigating.