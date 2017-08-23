Farewell to summer: Barks & Brews

NORFOLK, Va. – Celebrate the end of the Summer & Sunday Dog Days at the Norfolk Botanical Garden with Barks & Brews on Sunday, August 27 from 12-6 p.m.

Musical entertainment and local food trucks will be available, as well as the opportunity to explore the Garden’s 175 acres with your dog in the NBG doggie park.

While you enjoy the day, stop and take a photo with your dog in the Astro photo booth to mark the occasion. The Garden asks guests to share photos using #NBGbarksbrews.

Barks & Brews is included with Garden Admission.

NBG Member: admission and Fido fee are FREE. Not-yet-members: human admission applies and Fido fee of $5.00.

Admission fees benefit the Garden and their mission.