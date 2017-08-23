Excitement builds for Saturday night’s McGregor vs. Mayweather fight

LAS VEGAS – The much-anticipated boxing match between UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor and world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather takes place Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The two fighters arrived Tuesday at the T-Mobile arena to begin their final days of preparation for the big fight.

Mayweather is 49-0 with 26 KOs and arguably the best boxer of the past two decades. At 40-years-old, he hasn’t fought in two years, but is returning to the ring to face off against McGregor.

McGregor, 29, has a 21-3 mixed-martial arts record and is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion and former UFC Featherweight Champion. An Irishman, McGregor has a brash Irish following to match his own ostentatious style.

If Mayweather wins, he will have a 50th victory under his belt and he says he will retire.

As the underdog, McGregor could possibly pull off the biggest upset in sports history. He has always hyped the financial payout he stands to get for the fight, though the exact split won’t be revealed due to a clause in the fight contract.

Their match is contested at 154-pounds and is scheduled to go 12 rounds on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.