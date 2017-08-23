× Chesapeake man charged with animal cruelty

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake man was in court this morning for alleged animal cruelty.

29-year-old Michael Ott is accused of beating two dogs.

According to police, one died as a result.

Investigators were called to the 100 block of Fairwind Drive Tuesday evening where they arrested Ott.

He is being charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty.

Police tell News 3, further charges are pending.

Navy officials did confirm Ott is a sailor stationed on the USS Carl Vinson out of San Diego.

However, they say he not a Naval Station Norfolk sailor.

Ott is currently being held in the Chesapeake City jail.

He’s set to appear in court again on November 1st.