Bank robbery at BayPort Credit Union leads to police pursuit; Several people detained

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are responding to a bank robbery that occurred at BayPort Credit Union on Warwick Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

The robbery was reported to police at 9:44 a.m.

Officers arrived and learned a man entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and he fled the bank.

No one was injured in the bank during the robbery.

Newport News Police officers were able to quickly locate the vehicle the robber fled in, which also contained several other people.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers and the pursuit proceeded onto I-64. It was eventually stopped thanks to assistance from Virginia State Police.

Troopers and officers detained multiple people.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no further information at this time. This is a developing story.

