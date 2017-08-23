Actor John Corbett on the surprising way his new movie came to be on Coast Live

Posted 6:15 pm, August 23, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - ALL SAINTS is a new movie based on the inspiring true story of salesman Michael Spurlock, played by John Corbett.  It's about a man who traded in his corporate sales career to become a pastor and the tiny church he was ordered to shut down. ALL SAINTS hits theaters nationwide August 25th.