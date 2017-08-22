Woman’s house struck by gunfire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman’s home was damaged by gunfire.

On Monday at approximately 7:42 p.m., police were sent to the 100 block of Tillerson Drive in reference to gunshots heard.

When they arrived, officers met with the 56-year-old resident. The victim told officers she was inside her home feeding her son when she heard the shots.

The victim’s cousin came over after the gunshots were heard and showed her the bullet holes on the side of her house.

According to police, it was reported that a white truck with tinted windows drove down Tillerson Drive and fired shots.

There were no reported injuries.