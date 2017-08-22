Virginia Beach Police Officer involved in early morning crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that involved a Virginia Beach Police Officer early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. , a Virginia Beach Police Officer was traveling southbound in the 2100 block of General Booth Boulevard when a vehicle pulled into the path of the officer and officer hit the vehicle, according to a Virginia Beach Police Department spokesperson.

As a precaution, the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say the driver was cited for disregarding a stop sign.

Stay with WTKR News 3 as more details become available.