Virginia Beach Police investigate after electronics, musical equipment stolen from church

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating after the Pastor of New Day Church reported that someone broke into church and stole electronics and musical equipment, including a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar.

The incident happened back on July 26.

Virginia Beach Police tracked down the stolen guitar at Guitar Center, according to court records.

They also found a man who sold the guitar to the business, but he said he bought the guitar from someone on the app ‘LetGo’.

Police are actively investigating this situation.

Records indicate there are possibly other suspects.