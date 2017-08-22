× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the triple digits

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat and humidity, then storms… Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning. Temperatures will start in the mid 70s this morning and warm into the low 90s this afternoon. With humidity it will feel more like 100. Expect another nice mix of sun and clouds today with slim rain chances overall. The best chance for rain today will be near the Albemarle Sound.

We are tracking a cold front that will move through on Wednesday. Expect sunshine tomorrow morning with clouds building in midday. Showers and storms will move in for the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. It will still be hot and humid tomorrow (before the front) with highs near 90 and an afternoon heat index near 100.

Leftover clouds and showers will linger into Thursday morning with clearing skies for the afternoon. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front. Highs will only reach the low 80s for the end of the work week.

Today: A Few Clouds, Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Muggy. Lows in the mid 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Sun to Clouds, PM Showers/Storms (60%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A large area of disturbed weather over the northwestern Caribbean Sea is associated with the remnants of Harvey. The system has not become better organized and tropical cyclone development is not expected before the system moves inland over the Yucatan peninsula this morning. However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development when the system moves over the Bay of Campeche tonight or early Wednesday, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday or Thursday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a broad trough of low pressure near the northwestern Bahamas remains limited. Any development of this system during the next few days should be slow to occur while it moves WNW, and then turns NW/N near Florida and the adjacent waters. Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development by the weekend when the system begins to move over the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 22nd

1969 Hurricane Camille: Flooding James, Appomatax

2009 Hurricane Bill off VA Coast generates large swells

