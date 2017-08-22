Teacher staffing top priority ahead of new school year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – ” When people ask what we do all summer, I say the summer time is actually the busiest time of the year for us,” Michelle Price Newport News school district said.

Each year school districts across the country face the task of hiring teachers to fill classrooms before the start of a new year.

Not an easy task.

If there are vacancies still needing to be filled before the new year it could mean larger class sizes, and extra work for current teachers.

This year Newport News got a jump start on the recruiting process, by reaching out to colleges and interested teachers earlier than ever before.

Their hard work has paid off. According to Price the district has only five current vacancies and interviews lined up to hopefully fill those spots.