“So You Think You Can Dance” coming to Chrysler Hall in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The “So You Think You Can Dance” tour is making a stop at Chrysler Hall.

The Emmy Award-winning dance show’s top 10 finalists will perform in 34 cities.

The season 14 tour lineup includes the following Top 10 finalists: Robert Green, Logan Hernandez, Lex Ishimoto, Koine Iwasaki, Dassy Lee, Kaylee Millis, KiKi Nyemchek, Taylor Sieve, Sydney Tormey and Mark Villaver. Also joining the Top 10 finalists are two of STYTCD’s Season 14 All-Stars, Jasmine Harper and Marko Germar.

The tour will make a stop in Norfolk on Sunday, October 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25th at 10 a.m. at the Scope Arena box office, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Visit fox.com/dance for more information.