Powerball jackpot at $650 million but sales drop during eclipse

RICHMOND, Va. – The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $650 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing and the jackpot may rise even higher as folks flock to the store to purchase tickets.

But one thing did stop people from buying tickets this week — the eclipse!

The Virginia Lottery says between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Powerball sales decreased by 25 percent! After 3 p.m. and the eclipse had passed its peak totality in Virginia, sales returned to their previous strong level.

This $650 million jackpot is the second largest in Powerball history and the third largest of all the jackpot games.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.