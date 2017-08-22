× Portsmouth Schools asks council to reappropriate funds from FY 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth School Division is looking for the city to reappropriate unused education dollars from the previous fiscal year.

Friday the division announced it was owed $4.3 million from the City of Portsmouth for the current 2018 fiscal year.

That money was transferred to the division later that day.

Now the attention turns to unused funds from the previous fiscal year.

Tuesday the Portsmouth City Council was supposed to vote to reappropriate $2.5 million in FY 2017 dollars that have yet to be spent.

According to school division Public Information Officer Cherise Newsome that amount falls short of what the division was expecting and could require cuts to make ends meet.

Tuesday, School Board Chair Claude Parent emailed council members asking them to postpone their vote to allow further discussion between the two entities, to which council agreed.

City council is now planning to address the issue again at its next meeting.