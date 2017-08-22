× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Storms then 70s on the way!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

We have a big cool down on the way! But the hot, steamy weather isn’t going to give up without a fight.

A powerful cold front will cross the region on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of the storms could be severe, producing damaging winds, heavy downpours and plenty of lightning.

Once the cold front clears the region, expect a big drop in temperatures and humidity levels.

We expect high temperatures in the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies.

And it gets even more pleasant for the weekend. We are expecting plenty of sunshine with high temperatures only in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s!

The work week is still looking pretty mild, but we have introduced a slight chance for storms on Monday and a better chance on Tuesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1969 Hurricane Camille: Flooding James, Appomatax

2009 Hurricane Bill off VA Coast generates large swells



