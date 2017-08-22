Parts of Downtown Suffolk affected by power outage

SUFFOLK, Va. – A portion of Downtown Suffolk is suffering from a power outage due to a downed live power line Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., Suffolk Emergency Communications was made aware of the power line at the section of Market Street and Pine Street downtown. As a result, the intersection has been closed.The outage also affected the traffic light at the intersection of Saratoga Street and Market Street.

The traffic light at Finney Avenue and Pinner Street is also out at this time due to a tree branch that has fallen on a power line at Katherine Street and East Constance Road.

Emergency responders are on scene at both locations and Dominion Virginia Power has been notified.

The Morgan Memorial Library closed at 4 p.m. due to the outage. Suffolk City Hall is operating on generator power and will remain open for the rest of business hours.