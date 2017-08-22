Norfolk Arby’s to offer turkey legs in honor of Game of Thrones season finale

NORFOLK, Va. – Forget winter–turkey is coming…to Arby’s.

The fast food chain is offering smoked turkey legs just in time for the Game of Thrones season finale.

The turkey leg will be available at the Arby’s on 730 East Little Creek Road starting Sunday, August 27.

Arby’s smoked turkey leg is seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and then slow-roasted. It’s available for a limited time only.

The turkey leg will be available in eight other cities:

Fargo, North Dakota

Los Angeles, California

Seattle, Washington

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Phoenix, Arizona

Denver, Colorado

Omaha, Nebraska

Atlanta, Georgia