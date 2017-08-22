× Daycare Centers; is the caregiver you trust your family with licensed?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It can be a scary thought for parents, leaving your child for hours on end with a stranger. Is that stranger licensed to care for children? Is the center you chose safe?

News 3 is taking action for your family and the safety of your kids with this helpful guide. Using the Department of Social Services website you can search your daycare center and see reviews and state programs to help you make these important decisions that effect your children.

Across the Commonwealth there are 6,700 approved daycare centers according to the VA DSS website and numerous links and programs your family has access to for further information.

When you go to the Dept. of Social Services website you will want to look under the Child Care section where you can type in information related to your child’s daycare center.

This tool can at least tell you if a daycare is licensed and if it has complaint/violations listed. Note, the website alone does not ensure the daycare is safe.