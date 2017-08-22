Day before trial, all charges against Del. Rick Morris have been withdrawn

SUFFOLK, Va. – All charges against Virginia Delegate Rick Morris have been withdrawn, his attorney confirmed to News 3.

Morris was arrested in September 2016 and charged with two counts of Child Cruelty and two counts of Assault and Battery to a Family Member.

The charges stemmed from an incident involving his wife and stepson.

An arrest warrant states that the child was allegedly struck on the hands, wrists and forearms with a belt that left large welts and extensive bruising from an incident that happened September 16, 2016.

During the investigation into that incident, his wife told authorities she was allegedly assaulted by Morris in December 2015.

Morris’ trial was scheduled to begin on Wednesday. However, his attorney Nicole Belote says all four of his charges have been nolle prossed.

There will be a hearing Wednesday for the motion to nolle prosse the charges.

Belote’s office released the following statement:

“We are pleased that this case is coming to an end and are hopeful that the charges will not be brought back by the Commonwealth as we are confident that, had the case gone to trial, the jury would have recognized the significant credibility issues with the Commonwealth’s case.”

Stay with News 3 for updates.

RELATED:

Del. Rick Morris won’t seek re-election

Del. Rick Morris will not recuse himself amid domestic violence allegations

Del. Rick Morris turns himself in following indictment, bonds out of jail

Grand Jury presents additional indictments in Del. Rick Morris assault case

Virginia Delegate Rick Morris releases statement after abuse charges dismissed

All felony charges but one dropped against Virginia Del. Rick Morris

Delegate Rick Morris speaks out for the first time since domestic violence arrest

Delegate Morris claims he was abused by his wife and took out a protective order

Va. Delegate Rick Morris says he will not resign and will continue to fight charges

Virginia Delegate Rick Morris facing more charges for hurting wife and 11 year-old stepson