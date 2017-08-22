Chesapeake’s David Wright returns to diamond, plays for Class A St. Lucie Mets

CHARLOTTE, Fla. – David Wright returns to the diamond Tuesday, and he does so in the same lineup as Tim Tebow.

Wright, the Hickory High School alumnus, has not played in a major league game since May 27, 2016. On April 19, 2017, the Mets transferred Wright to the 60 day disabled list as he recovers from a cervical disc herniation.

In his first appearance for the St. Lucie Mets, Wright is hitting third and serving as the designated hitter while Tebow bats sixth and plays left field in a game at the Charlotte Stone Crabs (Tampa Bay Rays).

In 13 seasons, Wright has 242 career home runs and 970 career runs batted in. However, injuries have hampered him the past several seasons. Wright played in just 38 games in 2015 and only 37 in ’16.

According to Spotrac, the Mets owe the seven-time All-Star $47 million from 2018 to 2020.