Business leaders, community members discuss living with water in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Members of the business community, as well as local and state leaders discussed living with water in Hampton Roads during a forum on Tuesday morning.

“It’s time to act. The challenges are real. Coastal flooding is real,” said Del. Chris Stolle, a Republican from Virginia Beach. Part of that includes addressing sea level rise, aging infrastructure, and land shifting downward. Stolle hopes addressing those issues will actually help the economy through innovation and adaptation. “Coastal flooding is a threat, but it’s also a really good opportunity.”

Participants discussed how coastal flooding impacts public services, local governments, and adapting to the water. “Instead of always fighting storm water, maybe learn how to use it to our benefit,” said Mike Fox, a local landscape architect.