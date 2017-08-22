× Are you ready for some (fantasy) football!?

Football is back and millions of people will be celebrating by putting together a fantasy team.

More than 75 million people will play fantasy football this season, spending almost 5 billion dollars.

Although it’s a social experience for many, it’s also about… money!

Seventy percent of people who play put some money on it.

On average people spend just over $100 on each league their in and almost have of the people who play are in more than one league.

The fantasy season can’t start without having a draft.

Waterside District is hosting 2017 Fantasy Football Draft parties from August 24th through September 6th.

Packages start at $299 per 10 person league and run all the way to $10,000!

The General Admission package includes 1 draft kit complete with a TV, 4 buckets of beer, 1 bottle of liquor, personal server, 50 wings, and 5 pizzas.