Woman's stolen car part of multi-city pursuit and thieves leave cell phone behind

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman woke up to an empty driveway. Her champagne-colored Volkswagon Jetta not where it normally is.

“I’m thinking my husband pulled a prank on me,” said Morgan, who lives in the Kempsville area.

But it wasn’t a prank. Her car was stolen. Her husband kept a spare key to her car in his, which was broken into. The thieves, who Chesapeake police said are teens, found the key and made off with Morgan’s car.

“I was having a bad week. Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong that week and that was just the tip of the iceberg, so to be honest, I broke down,” said Morgan, who is a Mom to two young kids.

An officer with Virginia Beach Police told her to stay positive, so she did. Two days later, she got a call her car was found.

“It was recovered, it was in a police chase, they didn’t want to pull over,” said Morgan.

Chesapeake Police told News 3, on August 16th around 2:30 in the morning, an officer tried to stop a gold Jetta for a traffic violation at the intersection of Isaac Street and Vine Street. There were multiple people inside the car, but it didn’t stop. The officer pursued the car to Campostella and Park. That’s when everyone jumped out of the car. Two teens, a male and female, were taken into custody and released to their parents.

Morgan said when she went to pick up her car, the front tire was blown out and her car was a complete mess. But the teens also left behind something.

“In the front sea, there was a pink iPhone. I’m thinking the battery was going to be dead. There was a wallpaper of the two girls in the car..that wasn’t too smart on their part I guess,” said Morgan.

She’s glad she got her car back, but disappointed about the thieves’ behavior.

“We were all kids at one point, but to actually steal a car? And there are car seats in my car too, so to steal a car like that?” said Morgan.

Now, her sense of security is broken. She said she and her husband are looking into getting a security system with cameras.