Slice of Vegas unveils 9-pound pizza challenge

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — Think you have what it takes?

Slice of Vegas recently unveiled their Double Down Challenge, which came part of a menu overhaul for the restaurant’s 5-year anniversary.

The challenge features a double-stacked 18-inch pizza made with their special pizza sauce, mozzarella, capicola, salami, pepperoni, bacon, ham, yellow onion, mushrooms, and jalapenos. In total the pizza weighs nine pounds – the dough itself is three pounds, and the toppings add another six.

If you’re familiar with eating challenges, then the rules should come as no surprise. You have to eat the whole thing in one hour without leaving the table for any reason. Winners won’t have to pay for their pizza and get a $100 Slice of Vegas gift card. They also get a commemorative t-shirt and their picture on the wall of fame.

For those that don’t think they can stomach a 9 pound pizza, Slice of Vegas also has a few new menu items to try. Highlights include pesto hummus, vegan-friendly cauliflower fettuccine, and buffalo edamame.

Those who aren’t afraid of a little spice can dig into the Helldorado Pizza. That comes with pizza sauce, smoked ghost pepper cheese, fontina, pepperoni, cappicola, peppadew pepper, and chili flakes.