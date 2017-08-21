Portsmouth Police searching for teen runaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teen runaway.

Fifteen year-old Tyreek L. Vincent was last seen leaving his home in the 10 block of Hobson Street at 9 p.m. on August 16, according to police. Family members have not had contact with Vincent since he left his home without permission.

Vincent is a black male who is approximately between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall and weight between 155 and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing jeans, a cream-colored hoodie and light-colored sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Vincent or is aware of is whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).