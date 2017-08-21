× Portsmouth car dealerships vandalized, car stolen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two car dealerships were vandalized over the weekend with cars smashed, the office spray painted, and a car stolen, according to one of the owners.

It all happened over the weekend at Mid-Atlantic Motors and Sahara Motors on Frederick Boulevard.

Police say they got the report of the vandalism and theft just before 5 pm on Sunday.

Officers say they continue to investigate and haven’t made any arrests.

Eric Council, the owner of Mid-Atlantic Motors says the cleanup and repairs will cost his family owned business thousands of dollars. The suspects knocked over a gate and stole a car. Council asks anyone with information to call police.