Politicians getting in on the solar eclipse action

While Washington, DC, might have experienced the full totality of Monday’s solar eclipse, politicians are enjoying this rare phenomenon and sharing their experiences on social media.

President Donald Trump was back in Washington after his working vacation, and even though he could not see full totality from the nation’s capital, he watched

the partial eclipse from the South Portico of the White House, joined by first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron. All three sported eclipse-approved glasses for safe viewing of the sun.

At one point, however, Trump broke the one rule regarding eclipses by squinting up towards the sun sans protective glasses.

The first lady described the experience as “exciting” and tweeted out a photo of herself and her husband looking straight up at the sun, but with the proper eyewear.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also were spotted outside the White Hosue — NASA-provided glasses in hand — to watch the phenomenon.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka has been talking about the eclipse often, tweeting about the solar event four times and documenting her pre-eclipse experience at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington on Snapchat.

The first daughter was also spotted outside the White House, ready to view the eclipse.

The President’s other daughter, Tiffany, was spotted taking a photo of the eclipse through her glasses alongside her mother, Marla Maples, in Washington, DC, where the youngest first daughter will be starting law school at Georgetown University this fall.

Former President George H.W. Bush tweeted a photo of him and four generations of his family viewing the eclipse, and added he is looking forward to the next one in Texas in 2024.

The total eclipse first hit the Unted States in Oregon, and Democratic Gov. Kate Brown was ready. She viewed it at the state Capitol building in Salem from a telescope.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was ready, according to his tweet, which showed him lying in a beach chair with his sunglasses on. The total eclipse hit South Carolina at around 2:40 p.m. ET.

Up in Helena, Montana, Republican Sen. Steve Daines watched the eclipse alongside Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin. Both played it safe by looking at the sun with their glasses.

Another state experiencing full totality is Tennessee, and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam was also ready. He and his wife, Crissy, were set to watch with some blue shades.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called the total eclipse “Amazing!” as he looked up to the sky in San Antonio.

Republican Sen. John McCain said he watched the eclipse from his home state of Arizona with his daughter, Meghan, but one main thing wasn’t visible in the photo: those safety glasses needed to look directly at the eclipse. However, some regular sunglasses were spotted on the senator’s neck.