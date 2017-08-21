WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse moves across the United States

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US encore episode, Friday 8/25 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 1:31 pm, August 21, 2017

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — “A Big Round of Applause for Alyson” — Image Number: PEN411_0784.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Alyson Hannigan and Riccardo Berdini — Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

"A Big Round of Applause for Alyson"

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK?Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Riccardo Berdini, Yan Markson, Ondrej Psenicka and Glenn Morphew. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#411).  Original airdate 8/24/2017.