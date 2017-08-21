× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Hot, stormy, then relief!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

It’s been a hot and muggy start to the workweek and things are going to get worse before they get better. A lot better.

A huge cold front is making its way across the northern tier of states right now. As it moves in our direction over the next few days, temperatures, humidity and storm chances will all be going up.

Expect high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat index values near the triple digits.

By Wednesday afternoon, showers and storms are looking likely as the cold front approaches.

That front will hit the brakes and become stationary over eastern North Carolina on Thursday.

So most of us will see a big drop in temperatures on Thursday, but we will still have a good chance for storms.

By Friday the front will clear the area, opening us up for dry and much milder weather.

We are looking forward to high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend and into early next week!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1969 Flooding: Crest Richmond Westham 24.91′ (Camille)

2007 Thunderstorm Wind Damage Prince Edward, Amelia, Nottoway, Hanover, Henrico, City of Suffolk, City of Virginia Beach, Isle of Wight, Chesapeake

