MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Friday 8/25 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Dancing Broomstick, Fast Coins and One Giant Buzzsaw” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

GUESS WHAT’S IN THE BOX — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Billy Kidd, Xavier Mortimer, Jarrett and Raja, Nathan Burton, Chris Korn, Leon Etienne and Greg Gleason (#407). Original airdate 7/28/2017.

“Crazy, Crazy Cards and Silly Silhouettes” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

Magicians featured in this episode include Nathan Burton, Jibrizy, Joshua Jay, Farrell Dillon, Billy Kidd, Bill Cook and Xavier Mortimer (#401). Original airdate 6/30/2017.