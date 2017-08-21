Hall overhaul: Update on new Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame knows all about history making players, coaches and games. Now, it’s rewriting history – or at least re-working it.

Closing its doors in Portsmouth this summer, the Hall of Fame will no longer operate as a museum. Buildings and lobbies within Virginia Beach’s Town Center will house the exhibits and memorabilia.

During a speech at the Norfolk Sports Club Monday, Hall of Fame President Eddie Webb pointed to how the Hall will transform into an experience – including year-round panels and programs with hall of famers, rather than a hall through which to walk.

“Not everybody is a museum-type person,” Webb told News 3. “We’re looking forward to bringing in new membership and taking these programs to an area that is so heavily-populated. When you have 15 million tourists in Virginia Beach, it’s hard not to get excited.”

Webb says the displays are currently being designed and the grand opening of the new Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will be early in 2018.