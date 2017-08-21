Fugitive wanted in Chesapeake, Suffolk and Portsmouth may be hiding in N.C.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The U.S. Marshals are looking for a fugitive wanted in Chesapeake, Suffolk and Portsmouth who may be hiding in North Carolina.

Douglas Lamont Copeland, 43, of Suffolk is last believed to have been hiding out in the Zebulon, North Carolina area.

He has been on the run for a year and may be using an alias.

Copeland has outstanding warrants in Portsmouth for failing to appear, eluding police, felony hit and run, and assault and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection to a May 2015 police chase.

He has outstanding warrants in Chesapeake for failing to appear, a probation violation, and eluding police.

And finally, he has an outstanding warrant in Suffolk for failing to appear on construction fraud related charges.

Authorities say he is known to do tree cutting, landscaping and construction-type work.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.