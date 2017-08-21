Enter to win a ticket to Escape Ship: Saving Bobby Wilder at Nauticus!

NORFOLK, Va. – Enter for the chance to win a ticket to Escape Ship: Saving Bobby Wilder on the Battleship Wisconsin at Nauticus!

The two lucky winners will be announced on Thursday, August 24 at on Coast Live.

Teams work under pressure on the Escape Ship to find clues, solve puzzles and beat the clock to rescue Coach Wilder, who will appear via the ship’s video system once guests enter the room.

Escape Ship: Saving Bobby Wilder at Nauticus costs $20 per person and will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday.

Book your experience at nauticus.org/escapeship. There is a limit of eight people per experience, which is recommended for ages 14 and up.