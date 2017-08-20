Twilight walking tour to take place at Norfolk’s Elmwood Cemetery

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Society for Cemetery Conservation is holding a twilight walking tour of the historic Elmwood Cemetery.

The “Strange Happenings” tour will be led by local historian Joshua Weinstein. It will focus on funerary artwork, mourning rituals and burial practices of Victorian-era America.

The tour will take place on August 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. No RSVP is required. All ages are welcome, you can even bring your dog on the tour.

The group will meet at the picnic tables next to the office, just beyond entrance gates.

There is a $5 suggested donation and parking is free. All proceeds will go to the Norfolk Society for Cemetery Conservation, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserve Norfolk’s historic cemeteries.