Redskins tight end Jordan Reed activated from physically unable to perform list

ASHBURN, Va. – The full vision of the Redskins offense is starting to come into fruition, as Josh Doctson just played in his first career preseason game against the Packers.

Sunday afternoon, the ‘Skins got more good mojo as tight end Jordan Reed was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, after passing a physical. The team announced Reed’s activation on Twitter:

The Pro Bowl tight end has been on the pup list since the day before training camp while dealing with a big toe injury. Reed has said he’ll wear orthopedics in his shoes throughout the season to prevent further injuries.

The fifth-year veteran caught 66 passes for 686 yards and six touchdowns in 2016.