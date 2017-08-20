Newport News announces interim police chief

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – City Manager Cindy Rohlf named Assistant Police Chief Michael C. Grinstead to serve as Interim Police Chief, effective September 1.

“We have been fortunate to have Chief Myers lead our exceptional police department these past 3½ years,” City Manager Cindy Rohlf said. “I’m extremely pleased that Assistant Chief Mike Grinstead has agreed to serve as interim police chief. I firmly believe his years of experience, knowledge and skills will serve the department and the community well.”

Grinstead has been wtih the City of Newport News for 35 years. He started as an Auxiliary Police Officer and has served as Assistant Police Chief since 2015.

“It is an honor to have been asked to serve in this capacity and I look forward to strong partnerships within the organization and across the community with a steadfast resolve to serve the citizens of Newport News in the most professional manner possible,” Assistant Chief Grinstead said.

Newport News Police Chief Rick Myers announced his resignation last week.

Myers has accepted a job as an executive director at a national police chiefs organization. He has served as police chief since January 2014.

“We have been fortunate to have Rick as our Chief of Police these past 3½ years,” City Manager Cindy Rohlf said. “With his extensive knowledge and experience in law enforcement, he has served the citizens of Newport News well during his tenure here.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege working with this Police Department, the City Manager, and City Council, as well as the citizens of this great city. This department truly exemplifies professionalism and community policing, and I am proud to have been a part of that,” Myers said. “This new opportunity is a natural and timely transition from being a chief while still being able to continue to serve my profession.”