Neptune’s Coastal Craft Beer Festival coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Calling all beer lovers!

A craft beer festival will take place at Neptune’s Park on Saturday, August 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy over 65 beers from 36 breweries, live music and food trucks.

Tickets are required for entry into the event. Advanced tickets are available until August 25 and cost $30. Tickets purchased the day of the event cost $35.

Each ticket will include a beer-tasting glass and tastings throughout the day. No one under 21 is allowed inside the event venue.