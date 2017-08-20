Man shot during attempted robbery in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in his right hip area.

The call came in Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

The victim told officers he was standing in the area of Mytilene Drive and 76th Street when he was approached by a man with a gun. The suspect demanded the victim’s money and wallet. The two men then got into a physical altercation and the victim was able to get away.

The victim was shot while he was running away from the suspect. Due to his injury, he collapsed in the area of the 900 block of Emma Court. A nearby resident called the police.

The victim, a 23-year-old Hampton resident, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Newport News Crimeline at 1888 LOCK U UP.