Four Virginia Powerball tickets each win $50,000

NORFOLK, Va. – Although no one won the big jackpot, four lucky people who purchased tickets in Virginia won $50,000!

A total of 119,251 tickets sold in Virginia.

The four tickets each matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball number. Those tickets were purchased at:

Quick Serve, 5714 Sellger Drive, Norfolk

Glory Mart, 11247 Air Park Road, Ashland

7-Eleven, 5122 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

7-Eleven, 4051 Cox Road, Glen Allen

If one ticket matches all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, the winner will have a choice–take the full $650 million jackpot in 30 annual payments or choose a one-time cash option of approximately $411.7 million before taxes.

The profit from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia goes to K-12 public education in the state.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Powerball drawings are broadcast on TV stations across Virginia and replayed on www.valottery.com. The cut-off time to buy a ticket is 10:00 p.m. on the night of the drawing.