Amtrak train strikes person under overpass in Williamsburg

Williamsburg, Va. — An Amtrak train struck a person under an overpass in Williamsburg Sunday Evening.

This happened just before 10 P.M. in the area of Bypass and Colonial Road.

An official says the train was heading from Newport News to Boston.

There were 144 passengers on board, but none of them were injured.

The train was delayed for two hours because of the incident, but then continued north.

Right now there is no word on the person who was struck by the train.

