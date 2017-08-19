Two injured in shooting outside Newport News gas station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Happy Shopper in the 4700 block of Marshall Avenue.

On August 16 just before 8 p.m., officers were in the area of 48th Street and Marshall Avenue when they heard several gunshots.

When officers were checking the area, they were told a woman was shot in front of the Happy Shopper.

Officers found the victim, a 19-year-old Newport News woman, suffering from a gunshot wound to her right thigh.

Shortly after, officers were sent to the 3400 block of Wickham Avenue in reference to a second victim, a 31-year-old Newport News man. The victim was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his left thigh and left forearm.

A parked vehicle was located in the same area with damage from gunfire.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, security video shows a man walking over to the gas pumps and shooting towards a person who was by a vehicle.

Shots were fired between the two men and the vehicle that the male victim was in drove away. The female victim injured at the scene was at the other side of the parking lot.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information regarding this crime, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.